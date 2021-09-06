Man Crush Monday: Dulquer Salmaan is here to wipe away your blues with his fit physique and mustache look

Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan made millions of people fall in love with his outstanding performances and charming looks, which thereby got him a tag of ‘heartthrob of the South.’ Ever since the Bangalore Days movie, he has managed to catch the attention of audiences with his smooth acting chops, good looks and infectious smile that can steal your heart. Apart from being an amazing actor, he is a total family man, which legit every woman dreams of.

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram feed is a fresh breath of air on Monday. His stylish photos, candid family moments, fit physique and beard can wipe all your Monday blues. So today, we chanced upon a cool yet unusual look of Dulquer for everyone to drool on.

Dulquer Salmaan's lean body and mustache look is bliss to sore eyes. The actor underwent this look for his film Salute, where he is playing the role of a cop. Dulquer in a police uniform will sure shot be a visual delight to audiences. However, in the photo he posted on Instagram, one can see him posing in a casual blue shirt and jeans with no beard and only a mustache look. With this, he has proved that he can literally slay any look to perfection and steal our hearts.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in choreographer Brindha Master’s directorial debut, titled, Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has a Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi, where he will be seen as Lieutenant Ram’. The actor is also waiting for the release of the Malayalam films Salute and Kurup.