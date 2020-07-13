Man Crush Monday: Dulquer Salmaan's charming personality and magnetism help us beat the blues

Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram photos are all about his perfectly coiffed hair, stylish outfits and chiselled body, and we just can’t stop looking at him.

We are only trying to beat #MondayBlues by drooling over Bollywood and South star Dulquer Salmaan's dashing photos. This week featuring on our Man Crush Monday is, of course, Dulquer Salmaan. The actor's Instagram photos are all about his perfectly coiffed hair, stylish outfits and chiselled body, and well well, we just can’t stop scrolling to check more! Just look at those attractive photos and his personality. Also, not to forget that infectious smile that can steal your heart. More than anything, he is like the goofy kind man that every girl looks for. He wins the ladies over with his smile, clearly!

Besides his charming looks, Dulquer, like his dad has proved to be an amazing actor. Also, he has that quality of from being a chocolate boy to being a badass; onscreen as well as off-screen. His fashion game is always on point and just can't stop talking about it. For many reasons, he is a real heartthrob and the man for every season. Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post for his daughter and wife have proved he is a perfect family man. Let's take a look at some of his best photos that will make you crush on him a little more.

1. Dulquer is married to Chennai-based architect Amal Sufiya on 22 December 2011. The couple is setting major goals ever since.

2. He is a protective father to daughter Maryam Ameera!

3. Just look at his uber-cool personality and the swag to die for!

4. One of the most handsome men in Malayalam cinema.

5. He is not so guarded when it comes to speaking his heart out during interviews and that's one of the best qualities in him.

On the work front, the Malayalam heartthrob will be seen next in the upcoming film, Kurup, based on criminal Sukumara Kurup.

He will also be sharing the screenspace with two actresses- Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming film, Hey Sinamika.

