Man Crush Monday: Here's Vijay Deverakonda's transformation from chocolate boy to being a badass hunk

Vijay Deverakonda is definitely our man crush, everyday! The powerhouse of Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda has earned a massive fan following with his charming and bold personality. He left girls swooning over his role in Arjun Reddy and had made a permanent place in our hearts. Be it Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade or Geetha Govindam, Deverakonda makes sure to get into the skin of the character and plays every role wholeheartedly. Besides his roles in the films, the young heartthrob is also known for his extravagant and quirky style statements. Fashion is something that describes Vijay's mood and he makes sure to turn heads every time when he steps out in unconventional outfits.

He’s got the attitude, great physique and is a kind of guy you dream about running into. Hands down. We can’t stop crushing over his shirtless pictures on Instagram. He’s a real charmer and has won millions of hearts with his crazy antics in the past. Remember him wearing lungi with a t-shirt for a dinner in Mumbai with producer Charmee Kaur? In the past few years, he has given us many such moments to talk about when it comes to fashion. He has transformed himself in many ways over the years. Let's take a look at some of the hot photos of Vijay Deverakonda that talk about his transformation from chocolate boy to badass heartbreaker.

1. For one of the launch events, the Telugu star wore a Kunal Rawal three-piece outfit. Styled by Shravya Varma, VD looks dashing and one just can't move eyes off him.

2. I'm sexy and I know it! Just look at him in this shirtless avatar......

Well, as we all know Vijay had struggled to even pay his house rent. Now, after his successful journey, he has occupied a special place in the hearts of south cinema fans and also among the Hindi audience.

3. We have penned down enough reasons, but don't you think he is enough as a reason to heart him?

4. It would not be an understatement to say that Arjun Reddy took the whole industry by storm!

5. He is a sensational actor for a lot of reasons but something that keeps him in the limelight is his cheerful and reckless attitude.

On the work front, VD's upcoming first Pan India film is tentatively titled Fighter. Vijay Deverakonda starrer is directed by Puri Jagannadh and it stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The Hindi version of the film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Credits :Instagram

