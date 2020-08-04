  • facebook
Man Crush Monday: Karthik in Alaipayuthey or Maddy in RHTDM; R Madhavan continues to make women swoon

R Madhavan is our pick for #ManCrushMonday this week and every 90s kid will get nostalgic today as we look at his stunning photos.
From being a cutest Karthik in Alaipayuthey, Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein to Flight Lt. Ajay Rathod in Rang De Basanti, R Madhavan has been the national crush for years. Despite being a married man and a doting father, Madhavan, even today continues to make women swoon all over him. He has aged like fine wine and is favourite of an entire generation. Ever since there have been reports about a possible sequel or spin-off to his classic film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, fans have been dying to see him with Dia Mirza again on the big screen. Nobody can romance like him on the big screen. Don't you agree? There is no denying he holds a special place in our hearts with his charismatic personality even today. 

Maddy is our pick for #ManCrushMonday this week and every 90s kid will get nostalgic today as we look at his stunning photos. The Tamil, Bollywood star has played several roles in films like Guru, Saala Khadoos, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Aaytha Ezhuthu, Minnale and Tanu Weds Manu Returns among others. From playing a chocolate boy role to hotheaded boxing coach in Saala Khadoos, Maddy has made a lot of girls go weak in the knees and he can still continue to. Well, nothing has changed about him even after 2 decades. He is one of the few male actors in the Indian film industry who has constantly reinvented himself with the changing season. 

Let's take a look at his stunning photos and videos: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Look at him flaunting the new age salt and pepper look!

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you so much Hiya Chadha. 20 years of a career in less than 2 min. Nostalgic .

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

Here's to Madhavan as Maddy from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. We always want to go back to this again and again...

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Post party mess. 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

This picture is literally sufficient to make our day
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Today in Faro -1 Thanks #mblandmarkcars #mercedesbenzindia

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy) on

This man has no signs of ageing! 

Tell us which is your favourite R. Madhavan film in the comments section below. 

