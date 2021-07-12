Man Crush Monday: Prithviraj Sukumaran flaunts his body in THIS shirtless photo & it'll make your heart swoon

Prithviraj Sukumaran swooned his female fans in a jiffy with a shirtless photo from his trip to Maldives, which serves as perfect Man Crush Monday

Prithviraj Saikumaran is one of the most talented actors in the Malayalam industry. Along with being an amazing actor, he is also a director, producer, doting husband and loving father. The actor also enjoys a huge fan following all over the South, irrespective of predominantly working only in Malayalam industry. He is not an avid social media user but never misses a moment to do special things to his fans, from personal photos to his movie updates. For today’s Man Crush Monday, we chanced upon one such photo of Prithviraj, which gave the internet a meltdown.

After the first wave of coronavirus, Prithviraj Sukumaran went on a trip to Maldives with his family. The actor shared a shirtless photo of himself, where he can be seen flaunting his chiseled body, while grinning at something. He also flaunted his salt and pepper beard in the photo, and it goes without saying that he has swooned his female fans in a jiffy with this new photo. This shirtless picture is surely a moment of Monday crush. Sharing the photo on social media, the actor wrote, “Sun, sand and salt n pepper! Pic courtesy: @supriyamenonprithviraj.”

On the work front, Prithviraj is awaiting the release of his upcoming film titled Cold Case, which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Videos. He has a huge lineup of films in his kitty and some of them include Aadujeevitham by Blessy, Vaariyamkunan, and Kaduva. Recently, he announced that he will be acting in a film adapted from a short story of Vaikom Basheer Mohammed titled Neelavelicham. He recently announced his second directorial Bro Daddy along with Mohanlal.

Credits :Prithviraj Sukumaran Instagram

