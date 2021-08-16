Man Crush Monday: Shirtless PHOTOS of Ram Pothineni flaunting his toned body will ward off your blues

Ram Pothineni, who is fondly called Energetic star, is one such actor who impressed the audience with his debut film Devadas itself. He cemented his path in the film industry and delivered many blockbuster hits like Ready, Kandireega, Masala, Pandaga Chesko and Nenu Sailaja. In 2019, he scored the highest-grosser of his career with the Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar. Ram is a man of many talents like dancing, action and tons of good looks, which we can never get enough of.

If we can say, he is also known as a Chocolate boy among the girls in Telugu states. His killer looks, charming smile can flutter million of hearts. The actor has a great sense of fashion, which is a huge turn-on point in him. From formals to casual, he knows how to ace every outfit and create a fashion statement. And we thought who better to crush on Monday morning than the RAPO himself, who can cure our blues. Although Ram Pothineni looks dashing in every outfit and photo, we are all hearts for his shirtless pictures, where he flaunts his toned body and sleek jawline.

Ram Pothineni flaunting his abs, toned body donning only shorts with no shirt amid beautiful sunset background and pool is nothing less than bliss to eyes.

Yet again Ram raised the temperature high with his hottest selfie in a towel. How can we even take off our eyes when he is asking 'sup?'

Ram Pothineni should be something like a brand ambassador for shirtless pictures. This BTS photo from the sets of iSmart Shankar is too hot and perfect to break the Monday blues.