Man Crush Monday: THESE 5 refreshing photos of Harish Kalyan will help you beat the blues

Here are few photos which show Harish Kalyan's charming personality which will make you end up drooling over him all day long.

Who doesn’t wish for a boyfriend like Harish Kalyan from Pyar Prema Kadhal? Well, that would be no one. The actor shot to his fame after taking part in the first season of the Tamil reality show Bigg Boss, and then on, there is no looking back for Harish. It has been more than 3 years since his participation in the show yet he has managed to not leave the space that he has taken in our hearts.

Today, in our section of Man Crush Monday, we have none other than our very own Harish Kalyan. What makes the Dharala Prabhu actor our favourite crush? To begin with, he wins over the internet fans with his irresistible photos. He also keeps us updated about his whereabouts from time to time with his updates on social media. Harish, who also has a huge number of fans in all age groups, is known for his humble attitude. Let’s not wate anymore time than this and get back to drooling over the photos right away. Am I the only one getting heart palpitations here?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan)

Meanwhile, Harish Kalyan announced back in 2020 that he will be collaborating with director Sasi for his next film. hearsay has that Harish Kalyan will be collaborating with Sanjay Bharathi yet again. Buzz is that the new movie will be an action thriller and the film was supposed to go on floors in April 2020. However, it did not happen as the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. It is expected that the makers will officially announce it soon. He was last seen in Dharala Prabhu, which was the official Tamil remake of Bollywood film Vicky Donor.

