Man Crush Monday: Tovino Thomas is a dapper heartthrob & these latest PICS in white prove that

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is setting our Monday mood right with his latest photos that we cannot get enough of. The actor who is currently busy promoting Minnal Murali has caught all our attention for being our 'Man Crush Monday'. The actor took to social media and shared a series of the latest pics, flaunting his angelic looks.

In the pictures, we can see Tovino Thomas looking dapper as ever in a white formal look. He flaunted his 'love for white' as he dressed up in a white shirt, topped it up with a matching suit and pants. His trimmed beard look and style will be enough to kill his fans. His neatly done hair and bearded look can easily make many hearts swoon.

Tovino Thomas is one good-looking actor in the Malayalam industry. His looks always become the talk of the town and fans go crazy for him. Well, ever since the trailer of his upcoming movie Minnal Murali was released, fans are eagerly waiting to see him create the same magic on the silver screen. On Christmas, his movie was released and has been receiving positive responses from audiences and critics.

Minnal Murali, directed by Basil Joseph, tells the story of an ordinary man Jaison from a small town called Kurukkanmoola in Kerala, who becomes the titular superhero after getting struck by a bolt of light. The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese will be seen in key roles.