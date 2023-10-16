Man-Crush of millions: Vijay Deverakonda arrives in charming style at Mumbai airport; WATCH

The handsome hunk and ever-charming Vijay Deverakonda was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport before departing for his flight. The actor was caught on camera as he was walking into the airport.

The actor's charismatic appearance is poised to captivate numerous online admirers. He was spotted at the airport, sporting an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt, revealing a white vest beneath. His black trousers seamlessly complemented his black flip-flop sandals, accentuating the overall ensemble. The look was skillfully enhanced by his well-groomed stubble beard, full-grown mustache, and a stylish pair of black shades."

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s new look:

Vijay Deverakonda is definitely getting full marks for his dapper look at the airport, his aura and charm exude a charismatic pull that not only makes him an amazing personality but quite popular among his fans making him the crush of millions in the country. The ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor looks extremely cool and is swaying hearts with his sharp look and setting standards on a whole another level.

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film Kushi along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu which was directed by Tuck Jagadish director Shiva Nirvana. The film was a romantic film which was a different take from Vijay Deverakonda’s past films. The film was loved by many in theatres and was a successful film for Vijay Deverakonda after his forgetful endeavor with the action film Liger.

What’s next for Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is next expected to be in the film directed by Parasuram, who had previously worked with Vijay Deverakonda in the 2018 romantic comedy film Geetha Govindham. The tentatively titled film VD13 is set to drop a title reveal teaser on October 18. The film is expected to be a family entertainer with an emotional core as the theme, with ‘Sita Ramam’ actress Mrunal Thakur featuring for the first time with Vijay Deverakonda in a film.

