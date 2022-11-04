'Man of the moment' Rishab Shetty makes mundu look super stylish as he promotes Kantara in Mumbai; WATCH

Rishab Shetty' s latest release Kantara has definitely worked wonders for him, making him the next big thing from the South after Prabhas's Baahubali, Jr NTR's RRR, and Yash's KGF. Basking in the success of the drama, the actor was spotted in Mumbai today as he arrived to talk about the action thriller. The man of the moment looked dapper in a blue shirt and mundu. His outfit of the day was taken to a whole different level with groovy shades.

After being appreciated by numerous members of the South film fraternity like Dhanush, Prabhas , and Anushka Shetty, among others, the project is now being lauded at an international level. The most recent celebrity to praise the film is former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. Rishab Shetty even met him recently and shared a video with the cricketer on his Twitter handle, along with the caption, "It’s a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru." By the end of the clip, AB de Villiers shouts "Kantara" with great enthusiasm.

About Kantara

Kantara has been conceptualized and directed by Rishab Shetty himself. Set against the backdrop of the Keraadi region of coastal Karnataka, the movie talks about a Kambala champion, Shiva, who ends up locking horns with an upright DRFO officer Murali, played by Kishore.

Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the renowned banner of Hombale Films, Kantara stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in crucial roles, along with others.

Now coming to the technical crew, Ajaneesh Loknath is on board the team as the music composer, and Arvind S Kashyap is the cinematographer. KM Prakash and Pratheek Shetty looked after the editing of the film.

The Kannada movie has further been dubbed into other languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

