Man slaps girlfriend, Naga Shaurya makes him apologise in public; VIDEO

Naga Shaurya caught the internet's attention with the latest video. The actor is winning hearts on social media as he made a man apologise to his girlfriend for slapping her in public. He came as a rescue to a woman on a busy road from her abusive boyfriend. A video of the actor asking the man to apologise to his lover is going viral on the Internet.

In the video, Naga Shaurya is seen holding the hand of a man and asking him to apologise to his girlfriend for slapping her in public. The actor is seen saying to the man in the video, “Say sorry to her.” To which, the man replied that she’s my girlfriend. But still, Shaurya insisted the man to apologise and added, “Why did you slap her on the road? She could be your lover, it doesn’t mean you can misbehave like this. Say sorry to her,”

A group of people surrounded Naga Shaurya as he stood up for the movie. While the netizens are praising the actor's gesture, some users wondered if this could be a promotional stunt for his upcoming release Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi.

Watch the video of Naga Shaurya making a man apologise for misbehaving with his girlfriend



About Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi is directed by Srinivas Avasarala. The film marks the second collaboration between Shaurya and Avasarala after their 2016 hit film 'Jyo Achyutananda. The film also stars Malavika Nair, Megha Chowdhury, Ashok Kumar, Abhishek Maharshi, Srividhya, Varanasi Soumya Chalamcharla, Harini Rao and Arjun Prasad, among others. The film is scheduled to release on March 17.

On the personal front, Naga Shaurya tied the knot with Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in a grand ceremony. The traditional took place in Bengaluru on 20th November in presence of his family and friends.

