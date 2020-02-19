Man Vs Wild Motion Poster: Rajinikanth, Bear Grylls strike a pose & make Thalaiva's fans excited for the show

Man Vs Wild: Rajinikanth had commenced the shooting with Bear Grylls at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka in the month of January 2020.

Rajinikanth fans were on cloud nine when the news of the superstar featuring on the popular show, Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls was out. The superstar had commenced the shooting for the same at Bandipur National Park, Karnataka in the month of January. Thalaiva fans got so excited about hearing this news that they started comparing their favourite superstar with wild animals and how he can conquer them all. Social media was on fire with memes and photos of Rajinikanth.

And today, the makers have released the motion poster of Man vs Wild featuring Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls. Both Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls are seen posing in style like a stud in front of a jeep in a forest. The two are all smiles and our Thalaiva looks super confident in the poster. Bear Grylls himself has shared this on his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery."

Check out Man Vs Wild's motion poster featuring Rajinikanth with Bear Grylls here:

Preparing for @Rajinikanth’s blockbuster TV debut with an Into The Wild with Bear Grylls motion poster! I have worked with many stars around the world but this one for me was special. Love India. #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/kFnkiw71S6 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) February 19, 2020

Petta star Rajinikanth is one of the biggest and highest-paid stars of the country and it looks like the audience will get to see his never seen side on the show. On the work front, Rajinikanth has already wrapped a major part of the shoot for his upcoming film Thalaivar 168. The film also features Khushbu Sundar, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in important roles. Keerthy will be seen playing the role of Rajinikanth's sister in the upcoming untitled film.

