Man Vs Wild Teaser: Rajinikanth experiences his wildest adventure with Bear Grylls; WATCH

Man vs Wild's host Bear Grylls released a curtain raiser, in which superstar Rajinikanth can be seen along with Grylls on an adventures trip.

Adventure freak Bear Grylls took to Twitter to tease us regarding the upcoming Man vs Wild episode featuring superstar Rajinikanth, which is said to premiere on March 23 at 8 PM. Check out his tweet below:

Man vs Wild previously saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2019, and later, Bollywood superstar too took part in it. The show features celebrities exploring the wild with the help of Bear Grylls and overcoming the challenges that come the way and is a massive hit with the global audiences. The show is telecast on Discovery Channel. Rajinikanth’s episode was shot at Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park.

Superstar @Rajinikanth’s relentless positivity and never giving up spirit was so visible in the wild as he embraced every challenge thrown at him. Respect! Watch Into The Wild with @BearGrylls on March 23 at 8:00 pm. @DiscoveryIN #ThalaivaOnDiscovery pic.twitter.com/s9PodYGv05 — Bear Grylls (@BearGrylls) March 9, 2020

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Darbar directed by AR Murugadoss which came amidst a lot of expectations but invariably ended up being short of the same. Currently, the shoot of Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva is going on. Khushbu, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh and Meena are also a part of the cast of the film which was music by Siva’s favourite D Imman. This is notably Thalaivar’s 168th film and is said to be a rural entertainer.

