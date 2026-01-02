Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati starrer trailer to drop on January 4

Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for release on January 12, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. As the movie gears up for its theatrical release, the makers have announced that the film’s trailer will be unveiled on January 4, 2026.

Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer to release on Jan 4

In an official post, the makers of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu confirmed that the movie’s trailer will be released on January 4, ahead of its theatrical release on January 12. The team also dropped a new poster from the film while sharing the update.

The official post by the makers read, “The much-awaited announcement everyone has been waiting for is finally here. #ManaShankaraVaraPrasadGaru TRAILER ON JANUARY 4th. #MSG GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE IN THEATERS ON 12th JANUARY.”

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an upcoming action-comedy film featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie is touted as a family entertainer, with the Khaidi No. 150 actor portraying a character who must prevent a corporate scandal and deliver justice.

Apart from the Megastar, the film features Venkatesh Daggubati in an extended cameo role, while Nayanthara plays the female co-lead.

Recently, the makers of MSG released a single titled Mega Victory Mass. Composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, the party dance track featured veteran stars appearing together, serving as a tribute to one another.

Interestingly, this also means that the Megastar’s action-comedy film will hit screens just three days after Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, both of which are scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming films

Apart from Anil Ravipudi’s MSG, Chiranjeevi is also expected to appear on the silver screen in 2026 with his fantasy film Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the movie was initially slated for release on January 10, 2025, but was later postponed. An official release date has yet to be announced.

The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, Isha Chawla, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the veteran star also has projects lined up with directors Bobby Kolli and Srikanth Odela.

