Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on OTT: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s action comedy online

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 12, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. If you’re planning to watch the movie online, here are the streaming details.

When and where to watch Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from February 11, 2026. The official update was shared via the OTT platform’s social media handle.

Sharing the update, the post read, “February 11, it is! THE BIGGEST ANNOUNCEMENT EVER. The Mega Victorious Blockbuster will see you on 11th February ONLY on ZEE5.”

Here’s the official post:

Official trailer and plot of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man. The two fall in love despite her father’s disapproval, as Varaprasad comes from a middle-class background.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father creates trouble in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.

As Shankara Varaprasad navigates these challenges in an effort to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his wife, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening his family’s safety. How Varaprasad balances these challenges and whether he reunites with his wife and children form the heart of the story.

Cast and crew of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Apart from the Megastar, the film also features Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, and many others in key roles. Additionally, Venkatesh Daggubati appears in a cameo role.

Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie is produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela under the banners of Shine Screens and Gold Box Entertainments.

The film’s music and background score are composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, with cinematography by Sameer Reddy. Tammiraju serves as the editor.

ALSO READ: With Love Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Abishan Jeevinth, Anaswara Rajan’s romantic comedy