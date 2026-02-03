Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on OTT: Where to watch Chiranjeevi’s action comedy digitally

Chiranjeevi’s latest film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, made a decent box office run this year after being released on January 12, 2026, domestically. With three weeks in the cinemas, the film is now making its way to the fans digitally. MSVPG is officially releasing on OTT as revealed on Tuesday.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu locks the OTT release platform

On February 3, ZEE5 Telugu revealed a poster for the film, confirming the release platform for the OTT show. It said, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The Boss. The Megastar. Is making an entrance on Zee5. Stay tuned.” It was accompanied by a teaser to the film, showcasing the storyline of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

The film will confirm its release date in the coming days. However, it is expected that the Telugu-language theatrical release will be released in the 2nd week of March, as per the 8-week window. However, it may decide to forgo the expectations and opt for a short span between the theatrical screenings and OTT release.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

The film follows a National Security Officer named Shankara Vara Prasad, who is forced to separate from his wife, Sasirekha, and their children over the non-approval of her father, G.V.R. As he goes undercover as a Physical Training (PT) mentor, he is discovered by his ex-wife while trying to get close to his kids. Eventually, he is placed as the security lead for his father-in-law and stationed to foil a master plan made by goons to harm them. The story follows him as he protects his family and fights off a former friend from marrying his ex-wife.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Nayanthara, and Catherine Tresa in key roles.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu's box office performance

The action comedy, said to have been produced with an estimated budget of 200 crore rupees, was eventually seen at Rs. 245 crore approximate worldwide box office collections, as per the latest reports. Out of this, Rs. 237 crore has been achieved in India, with Rs. 209 crore approx has come from the Telugu states.

