Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Twitter Verdict: Here’s what fans have to say about Chiranjeevi’s action comedy

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, was released in theatres on January 12, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti this year. The film is now available for streaming on the OTT platform ZEE5.

As the movie enters the digital space, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Twitter Verdict

Taking to social media, a user said that Megastar Chiranjeevi was pure mass and that he had given a small demo which blew everyone away.

Another netizen said that 40 minutes into Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, two songs were a complete waste. The user added that it was unclear whether Chiranjeevi did not know how to act or whether the directors did not know how to utilize him properly, but felt that, to some extent, the Megastar alone was carrying the film.

A third netizen said that with that level of quality, the film was not good at all and added that Sankrathiki Vasthunnam was better.

Here are the reactions:

More about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man. The two fall in love despite her father’s disapproval, as Varaprasad comes from a middle-class background.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father creates trouble in their married life, leading to several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, throwing Varaprasad’s personal life into turmoil.

As Shankara Varaprasad navigates these challenges in an effort to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his wife, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening his family’s safety. How Varaprasad balances these challenges and whether he reunites with his wife and children form the heart of the story.

Alongside Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the film features Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, and Sharat Saxena in key roles, with Venkatesh Daggubati appearing in a cameo.

