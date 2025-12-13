Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Release: Chiranjeevi film to hit screens on Jan 12, days after The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, is touted to be a complete comedy-action entertainer directed by Anil Ravipudi. The makers have now officially announced that the film will be released on January 12, 2026, coinciding with Sankranti next year.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu release date confirmed

The official announcement was shared by Chiranjeevi himself through a social media post. The veteran star wrote, “Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will meet you all in theatres on JANUARY 12th, 2026. Bring your family along and celebrate Sankranthi on the big screen. MSG on Jan 12th.”

See the post here:

Interestingly, this means the Megastar’s action-comedy film will hit screens just three days after Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, both of which are scheduled for release on January 9, 2026.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an upcoming action-comedy film featuring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer, with the Khaidi No. 150 actor portraying a character who must prevent a corporate scandal and deliver justice.

Apart from the Megastar, the film features Venkatesh in an extended cameo role, while Nayanthara plays the female co-lead.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

In addition to Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi is also expected to appear on the silver screen in 2026 with his fantasy film Vishwambhara. Directed by Mallidi Vassishta, the movie was initially slated for release on January 10, 2025, but was later postponed. An official release date is yet to be announced.

The film features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Ashika Ranganath, Surbhi Puranik, Isha Chawla, and several others in key roles.

Looking ahead, the Bhola Shankar star also has projects lined up with directors Bobby Kolli and Srikanth Odela.

More about Jana Nayagan and The Raja Saab

Thalapathy Vijay is expected to appear in his final cinematic outing titled Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is a political action drama and is expected to feature the superstar as a former police officer.

With Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as the co-leads, the film also stars Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Narain, Priyamani, and others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, The Raja Saab is a romantic horror-comedy starring Prabhas. Directed by Maruthi, the film revolves around a young man who plans to sell his grandfather’s ancestral mansion, only to be confronted by his malevolent spirit.

Headlined by the Rebel Star, the film also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and others in key roles.

