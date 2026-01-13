Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Review: Chiranjeevi shines with natural charm even if film leaves lot more to be desired

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an action-comedy film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie features Nayanthara, Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Sachin Khedekar, Sudev Nair, and several others in key roles.

The Plot

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer working for the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of India’s wealthiest man. The two fall in love despite her father’s disapproval, as Varaprasad comes from a middle-class background.

Over time, Sasirekha’s father causes trouble in their married life, creating several challenges. After a series of misunderstandings, the couple has been living separately for six years, putting Varaprasad’s personal life in turmoil.

As Shankara Varaprasad navigates these challenges in an effort to mend his fractured relationship and reunite with his wife, an old foe from his past resurfaces, threatening his family’s safety. How Varaprasad balances these challenges and whether he reunites with his wife and children form the heart of the story.

The Good

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is one of Chiranjeevi’s finest acting ventures in recent years. The actor never feels out of place in the narrative, bringing natural charm and nuance to his character. He relies on his emotional depth, which might have felt excessive in someone else’s hands, but the Megastar handles it effortlessly, staying true to his reputation.

While logic often takes a backseat, as expected in an Anil Ravipudi film, the movie succeeds as a complete entertainer. It balances action and humor seamlessly, making it a light-hearted venture that connects well with the audience. Even the subtle references to Chiranjeevi’s previous films land perfectly instead of feeling forced.

Most of the comedy sequences work effectively, making the film a delightful watch. Additionally, the combination scenes featuring Venkatesh Daggubati are particularly enjoyable.

From a technical standpoint, almost every department delivers solid work. Bheems Ceciroleo’s music and background score, complemented by fun visuals and tight editing, enhance the viewing experience. The costume design for Chiranjeevi also deserves a mention, as it adds a stylish touch to his character.

The Bad

While much of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu works well, certain portions make the viewing experience feel tedious. The film largely relies on Chiranjeevi’s laid-back performance, reminiscent of his vintage roles.

However, both the first and second halves contain moments that feel sluggish and overly stretched. This is mainly due to inconsistent writing, especially in the character arc involving Venkatesh, which feels underdeveloped and lacks depth.

Additionally, although the core storyline is generic yet serviceable, several illogical plot holes may bother viewers, particularly those who are not ardent Chiranjeevi fans. That said, despite these shortcomings, the film remains an entertaining watch.

The Performance

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu ultimately rests on Chiranjeevi’s shoulders. With his subtle yet effective performance, he elevates the film and makes it worth watching.

Nayanthara provides steady support to the narrative, while Venkatesh Daggubati makes a strong impression despite limited screen time. Sachin Khedekar and Sharat Saxena also deliver a few memorable moments.

The Verdict

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is an entertaining action-comedy that largely delivers on what its promotional material promises. It turns out to be a wholesome family entertainer, especially suited for the Sankranti festive season.

If you’re looking for a predictable yet enjoyable film, this one is definitely worth watching in theaters.

