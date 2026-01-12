Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Twitter Review: 9 tweets to read before watching Chiranjeevi’s film

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, releases in theatres on January 12, 2026, coinciding with this year’s Sankranti festival. As the film makes its way to the silver screens, here is what netizens have to say about the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Twitter Review

A user, taking to their X (formerly Twitter) handle, writes that the film is a perfect Sankranti entertainer celebrated by everyone, irrespective of age. The user adds that Chiranjeevi is back after a long time and describes Venkatesh’s cameo as sweet.

Another netizen shares their review of the film, rating Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, 3 out of 5. The comment highlights the Venky–Chiru combo scenes, the music by Bheems, and states that Anil Ravipudi understands the pulse of the family audience.

Moreover, a third user adds that Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is Chiranjeevi’s strongest post-comeback film. While describing it as routine and convenient with several writing gaps, the user still finds it watchable. They note that Chiranjeevi’s vintage comic charisma overshadows the flaws, presenting not nostalgia but the star he still is, and call it a solid Sankranti contender.

Here are the reactions by the netizens:

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu explores the story of Shankara Varaprasad, a national security officer with the NIA. He is married to Sasirekha, the daughter of a wealthy man, who marries Shankara despite her father’s disapproval of him for being from a middle-class background.

Due to his disapproval, Sasirekha’s father becomes an obstacle in the couple’s relationship. Following a series of misunderstandings, Shankara and Sasirekha separate, even though they still have feelings for each other.

As Shankara is assigned a new mission, he must also navigate his fractured relationship and attempt to mend it, exploring whether he manages to reunite with his wife.

With Chiranjeevi in the lead role, the film features Nayanthara as the female co-lead. Apart from them, the movie stars Catherine Tresa, Zarina Wahab, Harsha Vardhan, Abhinav Gomatam, Sachin Khedekar, Sharat Saxena, Sudev Nair, Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and several others in key roles.

Additionally, Venkatesh Daggubati appears in an extended cameo as a pivotal character in the film. Written and directed by Anil Ravipudi, the movie has music composed by Bheems Ceciroleo.

