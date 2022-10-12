Manam to Bangarraju: 3 TIMES Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were 'double trouble' on the big screen

Telugu heartthrobs Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya enjoy a massive fanbase separately. However, whenever the father and son are seen together either on or off the screen, fans go gaga over them. Over the course of time, this dapper duo was seen sharing screen space several times. From the 2014 fantasy drama Manam to the supernatural action film Bangarraju, they have managed to translate their bond on the silver screens each time. Not only that, these two are often seen lending support to each other during their media interactions, and their admiration for one another is palpable. Today, we will be revising some of their memorable work together, take a look.

Manam It was back in 2014 when Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya came together for a movie for the first time. It was Vikram Kumar's directorial Manam that marked their debut film together. The drama follows the life of a wealthy businessman, Nageswara Rao, played by Nagarjuna, who wants to bring a young couple together that resembles his deceased parents. The project is spread over a time period of hundred years, up till 2013. It deals with the concepts of rebirth and eternal love. Apart from Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya, the cast also included Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Shriya Saran, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, among others. For the unversed, Nageswara Rao left for a heavenly abode in 2014 before Manam could reach the audience in the cinema halls. Released worldwide on 23rd May 2014, it receive positive reviews and was a commercial success at the box office.

Premam They also worked together in the 2016 coming-of-age romantic drama Premam. The venture shares the story of Naga Chaitanya's character Vikram, who falls for three women at different stages of his life. The remake of the Malayalam namesake movie showed Madonna Sebastian and Anupama Parameswaran reprising their roles from the original, while Naga Chaitanya and Shruti Haasan replace Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi respectively. Nagarjuna is seen in a special role in Premam, along with Venkatesh Daggubati. Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film turned out to be of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2016.

Bangarraju Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya's last release together was the 2022 action entertainer, Bangarraju. The project talks about the Bangarraju, played by Nagarjuna, who helps Ramu, played by Nagarjuna, and Sita (Lavanya Tripathi) settle their family problems. He gets a place in heaven after his demise. Later, when Sita gives birth to a boy baby and dies Ramu names him Bangarraju (Naga Chaitanya) and heads to America in order to get rid of the grief of his wife's passing away. Bangarraju was out in the theatres on 14th January and Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya were seen spreading their charm during the promotions of the drama. Ramya Krishna and Krithi Shetty also essayed prominent roles in the movie which is a sequel to the 2016 film, Soggade Chinni Nayana.