Manamey OTT Release: When and where to watch Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty starrer Telugu romantic comedy online

Manamey is one such film that faced a significant delay in its OTT release. Ever since it hit the big screen in June 2024, there has been frequent buzz and anticipation to witness the romantic comedy create magic in the digital space as well. Now, it seems the makers of the film have finally locked in the streaming partner.

When and where to watch Manamey

Manamey is now set for an OTT release nearly a year after its theatrical debut. After receiving widespread appreciation from fans for delivering wholesome entertainment, the film will soon be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, according to a report by Gulte.

The OTT premiere date of the Telugu romantic comedy is yet to be announced by the makers or the streaming giant.

Official trailer and plot of Manamey

The title of the film Manamey literally translates to "Ourselves" in Telugu. True to its name, the story revolves around the lives of two individuals, Vikram and Subhadra, who unexpectedly find themselves responsible for raising a two-year-old boy.

Vikram, who leads a carefree life in the UK, is suddenly called back on an urgent basis to take care of Kushi, a two-year-old boy whose parents tragically passed away in an accident. Since Vikram was a close friend of Kushi’s father, he inadvertently takes on the responsibility of raising the child.

Similarly, Subhadra, who was a close friend of Kushi’s mother, is also called back to care for the little boy.

While Vikram continues to live his carefree life, reluctant to embrace responsibilities, Subhadra showers Kushi with love and cares for him as if he were her own son.

What follows is the journey of two young strangers who, bound by fate and responsibility, navigate their new life together in the UK.

Cast and crew of Manamey

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty play the lead roles in Manamey. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Vikram Adittya, Vennela Kishore, Seerat Kapoor, Thrigun, Sachin Khedekar, Tulasi, Mukesh Rishi, Seetha, Ayesha Khan, and more.

Written and directed by Sriram Adittya, Manamey is backed by People Media Factory. The film’s music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.