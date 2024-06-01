Manamey trailer OUT: Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty feature as parents in this emotional comedy ride

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty starrer Manamey is all set to arrive in theaters on June 7, 2024. The comedic and emotional family movie features both actors as parents to a toddler, which seems like something new to them.

The film’s makers have finally dropped the film’s first trailer today, offering a touching yet fun glimpse into its world. The 2-minute and 25-second-long trailer also offers quite the musical journey.

Check out the trailer for Manamey ft. Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty

The trailer initially offers a highly engaging and fun sneak peek into the film’s world, with both actors being new to parenthood. Sharwanand’s character seemingly looks aloof and gives off man-child-like behavior. On the other hand, Krithi’s character balances out the dynamic of being the caregiver and the responsible one.

The film also boasts an ensemble cast of actors like Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Shiva Kandhukuri, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the movie also has the musical expertise of Hesham Abdul Wahab, who managed to create awe among everyone with his films Hridayam and Hi Nanna.

On the work front, Sharwanand’s upcoming release is slated to be the actor’s 35th film. The Maha Samudram actor was last seen on the big screen with his 2022 Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie, Oke Oka Jeevitham, aka Kanam. The sci-fi melodrama movie featured Amala Akkineni and Ritu Varma in lead roles as well.

Krithi Shetty’s Workfront

Krithi Shetty has been quite busy with the line of films she has in her arsenal for this year. Besides the upcoming release of Manamey, the actress will be seen in the lead role in three Tamil movies. Firstly, alongside Karthi for his film Vaa Vaathiyaare, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy. Then, the actress is also set to star in Jayam Ravi’s Genie. Lastly, she is also set to make her Malayalam debut with the movie Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

