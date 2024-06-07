Manamey Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty’s coming-of-age movie

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty’s latest movie Manamey finally arrived in theaters on June 7, 2024. The film is a coming-of-age comedy that rides heavily on the emotions of becoming new parents.

The film’s trailer which was unveiled a while back showed some great performances by the leading cast. Let’s see what the netizens have to say about the film now and whether it will be a hit or miss in theaters.

Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty’s Manamey Twitter review

The film Manamey featuring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles has generally been getting positive responses from the netizens. The movie is being praised for its humorous and heartwarming moments.

Most of the reviews given by X (formerly Twitter) users seem to praise the performance of the lead actors Sharwanand and Krithi in the film. Users have commented on the Padi Padi Leche Manasu actor’s impeccable comedic timing and the energy he brought into the character.

On the other hand, praises also flowed in for Krithi for her charming screen presence and performing skills. Users seem to have taken a generally positive liking to the film and expressed how it is quite a family entertainer to watch in theaters.

Despite the general good talk, the film has also been moderately received by some viewers who seem to not be that impressed by the film. However, after Hi Nanna, Hesham Abdul Wahan composed the music and it seems users have taken a liking to his musical crafts this time as well.

Advertisement

More about Manamey

Manamey starring Sharwanand and Krithi in lead roles features the story of a carefree playboy and a sophisticated young girl. With both of them leading a life as they please, things take a turn when Kushi comes into their life and now they have to become pseudo-parents for the toddler.

With their lives taking such an unexpected turn, both of them have to become more responsible in their actions and be the best caregivers for the kid. Moreover, the film also explores where Kushi’s real parents are while all three of them create a special bond with each other.

Besides the lead actors, the film also has Vikram Adittya, Seerat Kapoor, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ravindran, Rahul Ramakrishna, and many more in key roles.

Watch Manamey trailer:

ALSO READ: Vaa Vaathiyaar First Look OUT: Karthi looks dashing in cop outfit while being surrounded by MGR look-alikes