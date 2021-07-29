Manasa Manohar to make an entry as Rajanandhini in Telugu serial ' Prema Entha Madhuram'

Prema Entha Maduram is a popular Telugu serial starring Sriram Venkat as Aryavardhan and Varsha HK as Anu. The serial is catching attention with its interesting storyline and upcoming episodes are said to be major points. On that note, makers added a new cast member to the addition. A new character named Rajanandhini will enter the show in the upcoming episodes. The character Rajanandhini is played by popular telly actress Manasa. A teaser of the next episode has been released where she enters the show.

Manasa is known for her performance as Meera in the popular show Jothe Jotheyalli, the Kannada version of Prema Entha Madhuram. As the actress is making her debut in the Telugu version of the serial, fans are excited to witness her entertain.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of the show, Arya stops Sharada Devi from telling the truth to Anu. This leaves her no choice but to let them marry. Mansi, on the other hand, chooses a wedding card design. Elsewhere, Padma and Subbu have a verbal spat regarding Anu and Arya.

Prema Entha Maduram is the most-watching television serial and is gaining huge TRP ratings. The lead pair's chemistry and the storyline are catching the eyes of the audience. With Rajanandhini adding to the show, it is going to get bigger. The serial streams on Zee Telugu and airs Monday to Saturday at 9 PM.