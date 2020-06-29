Manasanamaha Short Film: The Telugu short film that had fans swooning released in Tamil

Manasanamaha, a short film directed by Deepak Reddy, has taken Tollywood by storm. It’s garnered the attention of Anushka Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, and some of the biggest pan-Indian filmmakers. The film has now been released in Tamil by director Gautham Menon.

We’ve all watched romantic comedies that narrate a love story from start to finish, but have you ever seen one that goes from the end to the beginning? Manasanamaha is a one-of-a-kind short film that follows the journey of Surya, portrayed by Viraj Ashwin, as he shares three different love stories in his life from the present to the past. “Love stories are stereotyped. It’s the same story, again and again, I thought, why can’t the narrative be fresh?” said director Deepak Reddy.

Reddy’s film has over 500,000 views on YouTube. Renowned Tamil director Gautham Menon enjoyed the movie so much that he decided to release the film in Tamil through Ondraga Entertainment. “I sent [Manasanamaha] to all my favorite filmmakers so that they’d watch it and tell me if they like it or not. [Menon] watching the film itself is a great honor, but he said he wanted to dub the film and present it in Tamil. I was shocked," said Reddy.

The short film has won 28 awards. Reddy revealed he wishes to make Manasanamaha into a feature film with a different storyline. While COVID-19 has put the future project on hold, Reddy is currently in talks with a popular Telugu filmmaker to produce the feature of Manasanamaha.

Reddy entered the industry without filmy connections. Reddy has experienced his share of trials and tribulations during his journey to success. However, that hasn't deterred his passion for filmmaking. Let us know what you thought of Manasanamaha in the comments below!

Credits :Pinkvilla

