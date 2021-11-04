Manchi Rojulochaie Movie review: A weak comedy that is obsessed about three middle aged men

Title: Manchi Rojulochaie

Cast: Ajay Ghosh, Santosh Shoban, Mehreen Pirzada and others

Director: Maruthi

Run-time: 142 minutes

Rating: 2/5

In the film under review, character artist Ajay Ghosh (remember the abductor from the 2018 hit 'Brochevarevarura'?) has no thinking capacity. He is basically someone who can be convinced that he might die anytime in two minutes flat. On another day, he can be made to overcome fear forever, again in just two minutes. The former is done by two evil neighbours, while the latter is done by, you guessed it right, the male lead. Director Maruthi stretches a small idea that is fit for a skit into a 142-minute idiosyncratic, slapstick comedy that never tires of misnaming paranoia as 'bhayam' (fear).

The story is set in a colony in Hyderabad. 'Gundu' Gopalam (Ajay Ghosh) is excessively anxious that his daughter Padma (Mehreen Pirzada) might have fallen in love with someone. That someone is Santosh (Santosh Shoban of 'Ek Mini Katha' fame), who whips up outdated ideas such as fielding his male buddy to talk in the voice of a woman to seduce an uncle. When he doesn't use his uncreative mind, he gets busy urging Padma to get romantic with him.

Writer-director Maruthi spends a disproportionate amount of screentime telling the audience that others exist to destroy Gopalam's peace. When he runs out of characters, the director leverages the China-born Covid-19 to scare the daylights out of Gopalam, whose characterization is not only old-fashioned but also unidimensional. The screenplay's obsession with three middle-aged men lends it the flavour of an old-fashioned clumsy TV comedy.

The romance between the lead pair is nearly non-existent. After introducing them in the Sid Sreeram-crooned 'So So Ga', the narration dumbs down their love story. There is not a single moment where Santosh appears genuinely concerned about the obstacles he is facing in love. His scenes with his two friends (Praveen and Viva Harsha) are hardly funny. The moment Santosh enters the colony where his girlfriend and her father stay, the nature of conflict resolution becomes almost clear.

Scratch the surface and 'Manchi Rojulochaie' is a mindless comedy where only the male lead has the capacity to think. Those in the female lead's family are uniformly dumb or eccentric (like the housewife who experiments with dishes). At one point, it takes Santosh to alert them that Gopalam's mother needs medical help. The emotional scenes are either sketchy or artificial. As for comedy, this is a film that thinks that the audience will buy a cinema ticket to watch men refer to private parts using words like 'engine', 'champagne' and 'horse power'. Nowadays, Hyper Adhi on 'Jabardasth' is much more prolific. And his videos are available for free on YouTube.

