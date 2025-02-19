Manchu Manoj claims to be ‘indirectly threatened’ while denying reports of arrest; ‘Those who are trying to…’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Manchu Manoj has been in the spotlight for quite some time now, ever since his public fallout with his father, Mohan Babu, and his brother, Vishnu Manchu. While neither side has yet to bury the hatchet, it was recently reported that the Tirupati police had booked Manoj in connection with his family feud.

Now, the actor has clarified that the reports of him getting booked were false and wrong. According to Deccan Chronicle, Manoj, in a video message on social media, revealed being indirectly threatened, adding that his family and many others have already filed over 32 cases against him and his wife, Mounika.

He once again highlighted his concerns about the lack of efforts being made for the welfare of students at Mohan Babu University, a pertinent issue that he raised his voice against and that he was met with such planned attacks to tarnish his image.

In his words, “I have endured immense pain, but I will not back down. I will fight till the very end. The truth is on my side. Instead of addressing these serious issues, they are trying to tarnish my image with false accusations and legal battles.”

Furthermore, Manoj highlighted that he is far from backing down and will continue to fight up until the last moment. He recalled what actually happened in Tirupati, mentioning how the local police were hesitant to take down any complaint after citing silly reasons.

Manchu Manoj further accused his father and family of using bouncers to threaten students and college-going kids who have supported him.

For the unversed, the first sparks of dispute between the father and son started after Manoj’s wedding to Mounika in 2023.

As the heated case between Mohan Babu and Manchu Manoj is still under scrutiny, it appears apparent that the reason behind this escalated discord is due to the division in the family business and property.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.