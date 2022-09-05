Manchu Manoj gets spotted with his fiancee Bhuma Mounika at Ganesh aarti in Hyderabad; See PHOTOS

Manchu Manoj got spotted at a Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad along with his fiancee Bhumi Mounika. He along with fiance stepped out together to perform aarti to Lord Ganesh in Hyderabad. According to reports, Manoj will soon tie the knot with Mounika. He also interacted with the media and opened up about his second marriage.

Manoj and Mounika twinned in white attires as they performed puja to Lord Ganesh. The actor is also seen mobbed with fans as he made his first appearance with his fiance. Although it is confirmed that he will tie the knot, details about the wedding are yet to be officially announced.

Take a look at the pics here:

When the media asked Manoj about his second marriage with Mounika, Manoj said that this wasn’t the right time to talk about his personal life and that he would make an official announcement at the right time, indirectly confirming the news. The actor also refused to comment on his future films and his political entry, saying that this is the time to talk about Lord Ganesha, and nothing else.

Manchu Manoj married Pranathi Reddy in 2015 and decided to part ways in the year 2019. The Telugu star had released an official statement about his divorce back then. that this separation was a painful process. “With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well-cherished relationship, a part of his divorce statement released on social media reads.

After divorce, Manchu Manoj stayed away from the big screen for almost 3 years and announced his comeback with Pan India film titled, Aham Brahmasmi. However, the film got shelved due to unknown reasons.