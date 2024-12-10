Manchu Manoj makes SHOCKING allegations against family after father Mohan Babu files complaint; issues statement

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

After Mohan Babu filed a complaint against his son Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika, the Vedam actor took to his social media handle to issue a detailed statement on the matter. He firmly denied the accusations and called them malicious. Manoj also stated that he and his wife are independent and have never sought financial support or property from the family.

The actor further clarified in his statement that he moved into the family home over a year ago to be with his mother and not four months ago as alleged. He also condemned the inclusion of his seven-month-old daughter in the dispute and called it inhumane.

Manoj also accused his brother, Vishnu, of tampering with CCTV footage and exploiting family resources while sidelining him. He also alleged harassment of household staff and shared concerns about financial irregularities linked to Vishnu.

The actor stated that he had always worked for the family's benefit and never asked for an inheritance. He urged for a fair investigation into the accusations and called for unity within the family.

A part of Manchu Manoj's statement read, "Who is truly misusing family money—Vishnu or me? My Stand - I have always stood for truth, justice, and family unity. My father's vision inspired me as a child, and it continues to guide me today. My focus is on protecting the family's name, ensuring transparency in financial and institutional matters, and safeguarding the well-being of those who have placed their trust in us."

Take a look at the full statement below:

A complaint was filed against Manoj Manchu and his wife, seeking legal action against them. Mohan Babu requested the police evict the couple and others allegedly staying unlawfully on his property.

Mohan Babu has also asked the authorities for security measures. He requested police protection to ensure his safety and unrestricted access to his residence without any fear.

Meanwhile, tensions have been escalating in the Manchu family. Earlier, there were reports that the two allegedly attacked each other. Now, the father-son duo is seeking legal action against each other.

More details about the Manchu family case are still awaited.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with abuse or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

