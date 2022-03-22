Manchu Manoj reacts to trolls on Mohan Babu, Vishnu & Lakshmi: One person influenced abusive attacks

The Manchu clan is one of the most prominent celebrity families in Tollywood. Mohan Babu, his daughter Lakshmi and his son Vishnu have been in the news since MAA elections in some other way. The Manchu family has faced incessant trolling on social media off-late for various reasons. Now the younger son and actor Manchu Manoj reacted and made some interesting comments.

Stating that it all began since MAA elections and there is one person behind all the propaganda. During the birthday celebrations of Mohan Babu in Tirupati, Manoj said, "My father has always been my role model. Off-late, after the MAA elections, we have been targeted for some reason. There’s one person who has influenced many into abusively attacking our family. When I asked my father why he’s doing this, I was told it’s because this person has no higher purpose in life.”

During the MAA elections, when Vishnu stood against Prakash Raj, trolls had begun attacking him via memes on social media. Every single word and statement ever since then has been turned into memes on social media. In fact, it has got to a point that the Manchu family stated of taking legal action against people trying to defame their family. However, Manoj was never a part of these trolls, he was always loved by Telugu audiences for his kindness, love, empathy and good nature.

Meanwhile, on the work front, after staying away from acting for a while, Manchu Manoj finally announced his comeback film Aham Brahmasmi in 2020. After the ferocious first look, the film created a lot of buzz but later it got shelved. Due to the COVID-19, the makers shelved this project.

