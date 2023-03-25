Manchu Manoj says 'live and let live' as he shares cryptic tweet amid viral fight with brother Vishnu

Ever since yesterday, Mohan Babu's sons Manchu Manoj and Vishnu have been in the headlines for their family feud. Manoj shared a video of his half-brother Vishnu physically assaulting his family members and relatives. Now, the actor shared a cryptic tweet about fighting for rights and negativity amid the viral fight with Vishnu. He is also receiving support and love from fans.

Manchu Manoj took to Twitter and shared two quotes amid a fight with Vishnu and it's going viral. The quote by Suzy Kassem read, "I would rather die fighting for what is right than live passively amidst all that is wrong". Another quote reads, "Negativity is the enemy of creativity."

Take a look at Manchu Manoj's tweet here:

Manchu Manoj and Vishnu's fight

For unversed, on Friday, Manchu Manoj shared a video on his Facebook status of his half-brother Vishnu breaking into the house and physically assaulting his family members and relatives. He later reportedly deleted the video but it went viral in no time. In the video, Manoj is heard saying, "this is how one behaves and beats up people by coming home."

Reportedly, their father, Mohan Babu, and sister Lakshmi Manchu are trying to solve the differences between them.

Recently, Manoj got married to Bhuma Mounika and reportedly Vishnu also didn't attend the wedding ceremonies. It is said that Vishnu didn't like Manoj getting married to Mounika and just appeared as a guest with his family and left. It is reportedly also said that differences between the brothers, Vishnu and Manoj have been for a very long time. News have been doing the rounds that Manoj Manchu is staying separately, while Vishnu is staying with his father, Mohan Babu.



About Manchu family

Manchu Vishnu and Manoj are half brothers, born to Mohan Babu. Mohan Babu married twice. With his first wife Vidya Devi, he had a son, Manchu Vishnu, and a daughter, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna. After her death, he married her younger sister, Nirmala Devi, with whom he has a son Manchu Manoj.

