Manchu Manoj shares FIRST glimpse of his 'Pellikuthuru' Bhuma Mounika from wedding festivities

Manchu Manoj is getting married for the second time to Bhuma Mounika. According to reports, the actor will tie the knot, today, on March 3, in an intimate ceremony at his home in Hyderabad. Now, Manoj gave the first glimpse from the wedding as he shared a pic of his bride.

Manchu Manoj took to Twitter and shared a pic of his bride Mounika from wedding festivities. He dropped a beautiful pic of his to-be wife in a yellow lehenga. And it looks like, it was from the Haldi ceremony.

Sharing the pic on Twitter, Manoj captioned, "Pellikuthuru @BhumaMounika#MWedsM #ManojWedsMounika." According to reports, Manoj and Mounika began the wedding festivities on February 23 itself. It was followed by Haldi and Sangeet at Manoj's sister's house Lakshmi. The couple reportedly wanted to keep the marriage ceremony intimate with just their families in attendance.

Take a look at Manchu Manoj's bride Bhuma Mounika's pic here:

About Machu Manoj and Mounika

Earlier, Manoj spoke about his bond with Mounika and said he is lucky to find her in his life. He revealed that they have been good friends for years and she was with him through every thick and thin of his life. The actor also said that from friends soon things changed to love and they decided to take the next level.

Bhumi Mounika is the daughter of late Andhra Pradesh politician Bhumi Naga Reddy. She was previously married to a Bengaluru-based businessman and also has a son with him, who is 5-6 years old.

Manchu Manoj parted ways from his first wife Pranathi Reddy in 2019. And ever since then, he was away from movies as well. Recently, he announced a comeback to movies with a new project titled What The Fish, directed by Varun Korukonda.

