Manchu Manoj, son of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, booked by Tirupati police under family dispute case: REPORTS

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical assault.

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, son of veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu, has been reportedly arrested by Tirupati police on February 17, 2025. As per the News18 report, the actor was booked in the family dispute case with his father, which began in 2024.

As per reports, Manoj was arrested by the police from his residence in Tirupati and later shifted to Bhakarapet police station. The reports further stated that videos of the actor talking with police officials had also surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, earlier, the actor and his wife were spotted together at a Jallikattu event in the Chandragiri of Chittoor. During the event, the actor talked about his political aspirations as well.

For those unaware, the dispute between Manoj Manchu and his father Mohan Babu began after the former’s marriage to his wife in 2023. Owing to personal problems, the actors had filed cases against each other, alleging physical abuse.

While the cases are still under scrutiny, it seems that the main issue for the heated argument between them is due to the division of the family’s extensive business and property.

Coming to the actors’ work front, Manchu Manoj was last seen playing the lead role in a war drama movie in Telugu titled Okkadu Migiladu. The movie directed by Ajay Andrews Nuthakki featured the actor as a student leader. The film, which was released in 2017, had Anisha Ambrose as the female lead.

Moving ahead, the actor is next set to appear in the Teja Sajja starrer movie Mirai, playing the main antagonist.

On the other hand, veteran actor Mohan Babu will be seen making a special appearance in the film Kannappa, starring his other son Vishnu Manchu.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.