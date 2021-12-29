Manchu Manoj tests positive for COVID-19; Shares an update on his health condition
Manoj took to social media and shared his health update, which read, "Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions.Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care."
As the coronvirus cases are increasing again, a lot of celebs are testing positive again. Previously Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Vadivelu and many others. Various state governments have issued curfews and shut down public places.
Also Read: Tamil music composer D Imman announces divorce after 13 years of marriage
On the work front, he was last seen in ‘Operation 2019’, where he made a cameo appearance, and the 2017 War drama ‘Okkadu Migaladu’ where he played the lead. The actor is yet to announce his next movie