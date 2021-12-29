Manchu Manoj tests positive for COVID-19; Shares an update on his health condition

Manchu Manoj took to social media and was informed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. Although he mentioned that he is completely fine, it is reportedly anticipated that he is contracted with the Omicron virus. The actor also asked fans not to worry and urged everyone who has met him in the last few days to get tested.

Manoj took to social media and shared his health update, which read, "Tested positive for #Covid. I request everyone who met me in the last week to get tested immediately and take necessary precautions.Don't worry about me. I'm totally fine with all your love and blessings. thanking all the doctors and Nurses for the care."

As the coronvirus cases are increasing again, a lot of celebs are testing positive again. Previously Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Vadivelu and many others. Various state governments have issued curfews and shut down public places.