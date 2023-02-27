Manchu Manoj to tie the knot with Bhuma Mounika on March 3? Deets inside

Last year, Manchu Manoj announced his wedding to Bhumi Mounica. Now, according to the latest reports, he will tie the knot with his fiance on March 3. The actor also called himself lucky to find Mounika in his life after his divorce from Pranathi Reddy in 2019. In an interview with the Times of India, Manchu Manoj spoke about his bond with Mounika and said, "Mounika and I have known each other for years now. We’ve been very good friends. She has been there for me through thick and thin, things soon changed to love. I’m truly lucky to have her in my life".

According to reports, the wedding of Manoj and Mounika will be a simple affair in the presence of close family and friends. A spokesperson close to Manoj reportedly said to Hyderabad Times, "They will tie the knot in a traditional wedding with just their families in attendance. The couple wants to keep things intimate and personal. They are happy to embrace the new phase of their lives together, so are their families. The traditional pre-wedding festivities were kickstarted on February 23 at Manoj's sister's house Lakshmi. A Sangeet and Mehendi has been planned too."

Manchu Manoj's first appearance with his fiancee Bhumi Mounika In August 2022, Manchu Manoj was spotted at a Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad along with his fiancee Bhumi Mounika. He along with his fiance stepped out to perform the aarti together in Hyderabad. Back then when he was asked to comment about his second marriage, Manoj said that he would make an official announcement at the right time.



About Manoj and Mounika Bhumi Mounika is the daughter of late Andhra Pradesh politician Bhumi Naga Reddy. She was previously married to a Bengaluru-based businessman and also has a son with him, who is 5-6 years old. Manchu Manoj parted ways from his first wife Pranathi Reddy in 2019. The Telugu star had released an official statement about his divorce back then that this separation was a painful process. His divorce statement read, “With a very heavy heart, I would like to inform that my divorce has come through and we have officially ended what was a beautiful and well-cherished relationship."

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Daggubati hails Ram Charan as they attend a wedding in the US; Says 'all awards go to Mr Charan'