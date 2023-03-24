Manchu Manoj tweets amid viral fight with brother Vishnu

Manchu Manoj is currently in the headlines for his feud with half-brother Vishnu. The actor has accused his brother Vishnu of physically assaulting his family members and relatives. Amid the viral fight, Manoj has taken to Twitter and offered condolences to Ajith Kumar for his father P Subramaniam Mani's demise.

Manchu Manoj took to Twitter and expressed his solitude and condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family on father PS Mani's demise. The actor tweeted, "Saddened to learn the passing away of #PSMani garu, May the departed soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to #Ajith garu and the entire family in this hour of grief."

About Manchu Manoj and Vishnu's viral family feud

For unversed, on Friday, Manchu Manoj shared a video on his Facebook status of his half-brother Vishnu breaking into the house and physically assaulting his family members and relatives. He later reportedly deleted the video but it went viral in no time. While no one from the Manchu family reacted to the viral feud, fans are confused if things are really not all good between the brothers, or if it's just a prank.

In the video, which is now going viral on the internet, Manoj can be heard saying, "this is how one behaves and beats up people by coming home." Reportedly, their father, Mohan Babu and sister Lakshmi Manchu are trying to solve the differences between them.

It is reportedly also said that differences between the brothers, Vishnu and Manoj have been for a very long time. News has been doing the rounds that Manoj Manchu is staying separately, while Vishnu is staying with his father, Mohan Babu. In fact, Vishnu also didn't attend the wedding ceremonies of Manoj with Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Lakshmi recently shared a glimpse of Manoj's pre-wedding video and Vishnu hasn't appeared anywhere.

Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani's demise

Coming to Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani's demise, he took his last breath on Friday early morning due to age-related alignment. He was 84 years old. The family buried his mortal at 10at 10 AM at Besant Naga Crematorium in Chennai. AM at Besant Naga Crematorium in Chennai. Ajith and his two brothers Anil Kumar and Anup Kumar shared an official statement on their father's death and added that his rites would be a family affair and that the family wishes to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much dignity as possible.

