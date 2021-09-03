Manchu Vishnu, Hansika Motwani & PV Sindhu's 'monkey business' is all of us with our friends; SEE PICS

Manchu Vishnu, Hansika Motwani & Olympic winner PV Sindhu are the best friends forever in the industry. They often meet up whenever they are in the city and their pictures on social media are proof of their bonding. As Hansika was in Hyderabad a few days ago, she caught up with her friends Vishnu Manchu and PV Sindhu at his house.

Vishnu Manchu took to Instagram and shared crazy photos with friends Hansika Motwani, Olympic winner PV Sindhu and his wife Viranca. In the photos, the four of them can be seen all smiles and happy as cherish the crazy times together. Their pictures are definitely reminding us of our friends. Sharing the pics, Vishnu wrote, 'Monkey Business

Hansika and PV Sindhu reacted to the photo and commented with all hearts. While Hansika wrote, We cute, Sindhu commented, Love this with red hearts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vishnu was last seen in the film titled Mosagallu, based on scams that took place in the country. Directed by Jeffrey GeeChin, the film also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty in lead roles. The movie was released in multiple languages on 19th March 2021.

Also Read: R Madhavan gears up for body transformation; Says 'Maddy boy is inching back' as he shares gym photos

Hansika Motwani is gearing up for the release of Maha, which marks her 50th film as the lead actress. The film is written and directed by U R Jameel and also stars Silambarasan in an extended cameo appearance. She is also starring in the movie titled 105 Minutes, directed by Raju Dussa.