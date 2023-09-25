Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa shoot begins in New Zealand; Prabhas and Nayanthara rumored to join

Manchu Vishnu is one of the most talented actors in the Telugu industry. The actor has acted in more than 20 films and has the capacity to entertain the audience like no other. The Dynamite actor would next be seen in the Telugu action-adventure drama film Kannappa, which would be helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh.

There has been much hype surrounding the film, since its announcement last month. It was reported earlier that the film would be shot in New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, and Hyderabad. It is also rumored that Baahubali actor Prabhas and Mukkuthi Amman actress Nayanthara have been roped in to play prominent roles. Additionally, Manchu Vishnu’s father, Mohan Babu, who is also the producer of the film will be playing a crucial role in the film as well.

In the latest update, it has been reported that the film has officially commenced shooting in New Zealand. The Ginna actor took to social media to announce the news. He also mentioned that this was a dream project that he had been wanting to make for seven years now.

Check out the post below:

What we know about Kannappa so far

Kannappa is said to be an action adventure-drama film based on the true story of the Bhakta Kannappa, the ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story was initially developed by Tanikella Bharani and was later made into a screenplay by V. Vijayendra Prasad, Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, G. Nageswara Reddy, Thota Prasad, and Sainath Thotapalli. It is produced by Mohan Babu, under the banner of 24 Frames factory and AVA Entertainment. The music for the film is composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy.

What’s next for Prabhas

Prabhas is next set to be seen in Salaar, which is helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The film features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, Ramachandra Raju, and many more, apart from the Baahubali actor. The film is produced by Hombale Films, the production house behind blockbusters like KGF and Kantara.

Recently, the makers of the film postponed the release date owing to issues related to the VFX department. It is also rumored that the film will now be released on December 22nd, although there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

What’s next for Nayanthara

After a blockbuster success with Jawan, Nayanthara is sure riding high on energy. The actress would next be seen in the psychological action thriller film Iraivan, helmed by I. Ahmed. The film also features Jayam Ravi, Rahul Bose, Ashish Vidyarthi, Narain, and more, and is set to hit the big screen on 28 September

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Buzz: Prabhas starrer Salaar to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki on Christmas; DEETS inside