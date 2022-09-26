Mancrush Monday: The fine gentleman Prithviraj Sukumaran looks suave in a three-piece suit; PICS

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mollywood actor is multifaceted. Actor, director, producer, and fashionista, he has it all. He never fails to make heads turn with his stylish appearances and is one of the most fashionable and good-looking actors in the Malayalam industry. His recent pics have raised the style quotient in suits. He made us hooked to the screen and we can't get enough of how handsome he looks. Prithviraj Sukumaran is a treat for sore eyes in a suit. The actor is seen posing like a true star, decked up in a beige suit. He looked suave and dapper in an all-beige outfit consisting of a coat teamed up with a white shirt, and trousers. He teamed up the formal look with black sunnies, a rugged beard, a nice watch, and shoes.

Suits can never go out of style but Prithviraj Sukumaran also shows how to leave behind the dark colours and keep them simple yet sexy in toned hues. They are minimalistic yet eye-grabbing. The actor caught all our attention for being our 'Man Crush Monday' and totally made our week. Take a look at the pics here:

