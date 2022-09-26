Mancrush Monday: The fine gentleman Prithviraj Sukumaran looks suave in a three-piece suit; PICS
Prithviraj Sukumaran most fashionable and good-looking actors in the Malayalam industry.
Prithviraj Sukumaran, the Mollywood actor is multifaceted. Actor, director, producer, and fashionista, he has it all. He never fails to make heads turn with his stylish appearances and is one of the most fashionable and good-looking actors in the Malayalam industry. His recent pics have raised the style quotient in suits. He made us hooked to the screen and we can't get enough of how handsome he looks.
Prithviraj Sukumaran is a treat for sore eyes in a suit. The actor is seen posing like a true star, decked up in a beige suit. He looked suave and dapper in an all-beige outfit consisting of a coat teamed up with a white shirt, and trousers. He teamed up the formal look with black sunnies, a rugged beard, a nice watch, and shoes.
Suits can never go out of style but Prithviraj Sukumaran also shows how to leave behind the dark colours and keep them simple yet sexy in toned hues. They are minimalistic yet eye-grabbing. The actor caught all our attention for being our 'Man Crush Monday' and totally made our week.
Take a look at the pics here:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Prithviraj Sukumaran is waiting for the release of his much-awaited film with Alphonse Puthren’s Gold. The movie, which marks the comeback directorial of the Premam filmmaker after a gap of seven years, also has Nayanthara in the lead. The film was set for theatrical release on Onam but has been postponed.
Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan's dream project King of Kotha goes on floors; Deets inside
Prithviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut in 2019 with the film Lucifer, starring him and Mohanlal. This political action thriller became a massive Malayalam hit. Given the tremendous success of the venture, he is now all set to commence working on the sequel titled L2: Empuraan. Apart from L2: Empuraan, Prithviraj Sukumaran will be a part of Blessy's directorial Aadujeevitham. He will be seen as a migrant worker in Saudi Arabia, who gets stranded in the middle of the desert.