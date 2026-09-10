Mandaadi Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Soori and Suhas starrer sports action drama

Soori and Suhas starrer Mandaadi was released in theatres on September 10, 2026. Directed by Selfie fame Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, here’s what netizens have to say about the film.

Mandaadi Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user called Mandaadi one of the most authentic films in its genre and praised the boat-racing visuals. The user felt that Soori delivered a strong performance in every aspect and that his physique suited the core premise of the film perfectly. They also appreciated Suhas’ Tamil debut, despite his character following a familiar antagonist template. The user further praised Mahima Nambiar, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Sathyaraj for their performances, while particularly highlighting Mahima’s ability to portray her character across different timelines.

Another netizen praised the first half for its screenplay and described Soori’s performance as the highlight. They also appreciated GV Prakash Kumar’s background score.

A third user described Mandaadi as an honest attempt to deliver an intense, rustic sports drama. They praised Soori and Suhas for their performances and GV Prakash Kumar for his music, adding that the film offers an interesting and engaging experience.

Another viewer felt that the film had a good first half and a decent second half. They considered the interval and climax boat-racing sequences to be the major highlights, while noting that the rest of the film follows a familiar storytelling template. The viewer ultimately called it a decent watch.

Here are the reactions:

Mandaadi follows Muthukaali aka Kaali, a former sailboat racing champion who leaves his village and gives up his passion for the sea after a painful conflict. Years later, he returns home when tensions involving a powerful local rival, Sattapuli, escalate.

Drawn back into the sport he once abandoned, Kaali forms a team of local fishermen and trains them to challenge Sattapuli’s undefeated Tsunami Riders. As he prepares for the high-stakes boat race, Kaali is forced to confront his past and seek redemption on the open sea.

Starring Soori and Suhas in the lead roles, the film features Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay, Bala Saravanan, and others in key roles.

Co-written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film is also penned by Ameer Jamal Khan, R. Mohana Vasanthan, and Thiral Sankar.

The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while SR Kathir handles the cinematography and Pradeep E. Ragav serves as the editor.

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