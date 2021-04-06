Mandela Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about the Yogi Babu starrer

Directed by Madonne Ashwin, Mandela is a political satire that got released a few days before the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.

The highly anticipated film of Kollywood’s popular supporting actor Yogi Babu titled Mandela was released on April 4 in television and it was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 5. Written and directed by Madonne Ashwin, the political satire was produced by S Sashikanth. Mandela premiered on television two days before Tamil Nadu was set to vote, and a day before on OTT platform Netflix. It is noteworthy that the film released just a couple of days before the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.

One of the wide opinions on social media about the film is that it serves as a reminder to the electorate to vote wisely. Mandela stars Yogi Babu as a simpleton and a barber, who unwittingly becomes a deciding voter between two contesting political parties in a remote village in Tamil Nadu. Also starring Sangili Murugan, GM Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar and Kanna Ravi, among others, Vidhu Ayyanna cranked the camera, while it was edited by Philomin Raj.

Check out the audience's tweets here:

#Mandela is must watch Thanks for making this movie @madonneashwin . Big fan of your short films too Streaming on Netflix .Don't miss this pic.twitter.com/0wLg7KW6xN — Swaroop RSJ (@swarooprsj) April 6, 2021

The power of your VOTE What a concept, what a screenplay, what a brilliantly written Climax Drop everything & watch this OUTSTANDING movie #Mandela @iYogiBabu , you were SUPERB along with @sheelaActress & the other star cast @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/eiuJusqOoN — Rajdeep Sarkar (@rajdeep_sarkar) April 6, 2021

#Mandela best tamil movie I have seen this year... — Sesa Balaji (@Pulicic27) April 6, 2021

@madonneashwin watched #Mandela. What a brilliant movie this is! Very Well written added with your comic sense. #YogiBabu was fantastic.Transforming ‘Ward En’ short to ‘Mandela’, your skills rightly stands out. Really a perfect start for your career. (1/3) — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) April 6, 2021

#mandela oru arumaiyana padam. goosebumps on climax! this movie worth it to release on theatre definitely not OTT material. — Veera (@veeraphandian) April 6, 2021

#Mandela an excellent thought provoking election movie with a revetting screenplay. Must watch — Ramees (@ramees_raja) April 6, 2021

What can a single vote do? What will politicians do for that single vote?@yogibabu_offl is excellent in his role. The real hero @madonneashwin had put an idealistic yet levelheaded portrayal of modern day #TNPolitics #Kudos to the entire team. #Mandela a must watch! pic.twitter.com/xARjAMtoax — Riaz Ahmed Saleem (@hriazsaleem) April 6, 2021

Well deserved Victory for this #Mandela Team..

Hope this guy @madonneashwin make much more wonders in Tamil Cinema@iYogiBabu ku awards parcel moment performance

A Not to be missed film and film maker

@StudiosYNot #BarathShankar #SheelaRajkumar pic.twitter.com/jmYzruuUi9 — Suryakrash (@suryakrash) April 6, 2021

Also Read: South Movies Releasing This Week: Vakeel Saab, Karnan to Joji; Check out the full list

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu will next be seen in Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Karnan is all set to hit the big screens on April 9. It also has Rijisha Vijayan as the leading lady, while Gauri Kishan will be seen playing a key role. It was reported yesterday that Yogi Babu has been roped in to play a key role in Thalapathy Vijay’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. If this turns out to be true, this film will mark their fourth collaboration. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×