Mandela Twitter Review: Here’s what the audience has to say about the Yogi Babu starrer

Directed by Madonne Ashwin, Mandela is a political satire that got released a few days before the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.
The highly anticipated film of Kollywood’s popular supporting actor Yogi Babu titled Mandela was released on April 4 in television and it was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 5. Written and directed by Madonne Ashwin, the political satire was produced by S Sashikanth. Mandela premiered on television two days before Tamil Nadu was set to vote, and a day before on OTT platform Netflix. It is noteworthy that the film released just a couple of days before the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu.

One of the wide opinions on social media about the film is that it serves as a reminder to the electorate to vote wisely. Mandela stars Yogi Babu as a simpleton and a barber, who unwittingly becomes a deciding voter between two contesting political parties in a remote village in Tamil Nadu. Also starring Sangili Murugan, GM Sundar, Sheela Rajkumar and Kanna Ravi, among others, Vidhu Ayyanna cranked the camera, while it was edited by Philomin Raj.

Check out the audience's tweets here:

Also Read: South Movies Releasing This Week: Vakeel Saab, Karnan to Joji; Check out the full list

Meanwhile, Yogi Babu will next be seen in Dhanush's Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. Karnan is all set to hit the big screens on April 9. It also has Rijisha Vijayan as the leading lady, while Gauri Kishan will be seen playing a key role. It was reported yesterday that Yogi Babu has been roped in to play a key role in Thalapathy Vijay’s next film tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. If this turns out to be true, this film will mark their fourth collaboration. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

