Mangalavaaram Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Payal Rajput’s latest horror mystery

Many have been eagerly waiting for the return of RX100 actress Payal Rajput on the big screen for quite some time now. Finally, the actress is back with her latest outing called Mangalavaaram.

The film is a psychological supernatural horror mystery film written and directed by RX100 director Ajay Bhupathi. The film has Payal Rajput in the lead role with Nandita Swetha, Divya Pillai, Ajmal Ameer, and many more joining her.

Netizens spread a widely positive reception for Mangalavaaram

The X (formerly Twitter) users have praised Payal Rajput’s latest outing with Ajay Bhupathi as a generally entertaining film. Many of those who walked into the theaters said to have experienced a well-written film with good performances from the actors as well.

Many have welcomed it as a gritty thriller and were keen on complimenting the impeccable musical craft work Ajaneesh Loknath has prepared for the film. The film is currently in theaters and is running in five different Indian languages with names like Mangalavaaram in Telugu, Mangalavaar in Hindi, Chevvaikizhamai in Tamil, and Chovvazhcha in Malayalam, depending on the region.

Here are the Twitter reactions for Payal Rajput’s Mangalavaaram

Rajput has received much praise for her nuanced and gritty performance in the film, which many have enjoyed. Even prior to release the film was widely marketed, with the team even bringing in Allu Arjun for an event.

Payal Rajput’s Workfront

Payal Rajput, the actress who predominantly works in Telugu shot through popularity in cinema with her breakthrough performance in RX100. The actress was lauded for her script choice and bold attitude towards portraying the character.

Thereafter she went on to become part of various Telugu films like RDX Love, Venkatesh’s Venky Mama, Vishnu Manchu's Ginna, and Ravi Teja’s Disco Raja. She is also actively part of Punjabi, Kannada, and even Tamil films as well now.

The actress is next expected to be seen in two Tamil movies called Golmaal and Angel. She is also expected to be part of the Telugu film Kirathaka.

ALSO READ: Nikhil Siddhartha and wife Dr Pallavi Varma to embrace parenthood; announce pregnancy