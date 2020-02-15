Mani Rathnam's Ponniyin Selvan gets a new actor; Check details

Popular actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account and revealed that she is also a part of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

Popular actor and model Sobhita Dhulipala took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of the title look of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, while revealing that she is also a part of the movie. The makers are currently shooting the film in Hyderabad, where the art director Thota Tharani has erupted huge sets for the movie. Kathi, Jayam Ravi and Mansur Ali Khan were spotted at Hyderabad airport while they were on their way to the sets.

It is being reported that Trisha, who is playing the role of Kundhavai Nachiyar in the film, will also join the sets in Hyderabad in the coming days. While it is being speculated that Jayam Ravi will be seen as the Chola king Arunmozhi Varman, reports suggest that Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as his brother Adithya Karikaalan. Karthi will be seen as Vandhiya Devan. The film also starrs , Jayaram, Lal in key roles.

Arjun Kakumanu, Ashwin Chidambaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Mohan Raman are also roped in to play lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan. Based on the Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki, Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of the great Chola kingdom. Jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies, Ponniyin Selvan has Abhiyum Naanum fame Kumaravel and Mani Ratnam co-writing the project. The film went on floors on December 13, 2019, in Thailand.

