Mani Ratnam calls SS Rajamouli inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan; Here's how RRR director reacted

On many occasions, SS Rajamouli stated that he is a huge fan of Mani Ratnam. But recently tables turned as Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. During a summit held in Chennai, the directors were gathered to speak about cinema.

When the legendary director was asked 'one thing that has made a huge impact on him in a positive way'. Mani Ratnam quickly replied, SS Rajamouli, surprising the room and Rajamouli as well. Delving deeper into the conversation, Ratnam said, “I will tell you why. You know… I have been wanting to make this film called Ponniyin Selvan for years, and I could not find a way, till Baahubali came. The one huge thing it did was… it came in two parts. That you can tell a story in two parts and keep the audience glued. It just opened my… you know… possibility of me making the film. If Baahubali hadn’t come in two parts, I wouldn’t have been able to make Ponniyin Selvan. So, thank you very much.”