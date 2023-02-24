Mani Ratnam calls SS Rajamouli inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan; Here's how RRR director reacted
Legendary director Mani Ratnam credited SS Rajamouli and his film Baahubali for inspiration of Ponniyin Selvan.
On many occasions, SS Rajamouli stated that he is a huge fan of Mani Ratnam. But recently tables turned as Mani Ratnam called SS Rajamouli his inspiration for Ponniyin Selvan. During a summit held in Chennai, the directors were gathered to speak about cinema.
When the legendary director was asked 'one thing that has made a huge impact on him in a positive way'. Mani Ratnam quickly replied, SS Rajamouli, surprising the room and Rajamouli as well. Delving deeper into the conversation, Ratnam said, “I will tell you why. You know… I have been wanting to make this film called Ponniyin Selvan for years, and I could not find a way, till Baahubali came. The one huge thing it did was… it came in two parts. That you can tell a story in two parts and keep the audience glued. It just opened my… you know… possibility of me making the film. If Baahubali hadn’t come in two parts, I wouldn’t have been able to make Ponniyin Selvan. So, thank you very much.”
Rajamouli called it the biggest compliment he’s ever received “Sir, this is the biggest compliment I can ever get. The biggest,” he said.
About Ponniyin Selvan
After the blockbuster first part, Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release on April 28. Since morning, reports have been doing rounds on social media that Ponniyin Selvan2, which is scheduled to release on April 28, has got postponed indefinitely. However, later, the team shared that PS 2 will be released as announced. PS 2 will features star studded cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others.
RRR's Naatu Naatu for Oscars
SS Rajamouli is making the nation proud with huge acclaim and international awards for his recent blockbuster RRR. The film, which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is currently in the Oscars 2023 race as Naatu Naatu got nominated under Best Song category.
