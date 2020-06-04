Mani Ratnam clears the air amid rumours of a sequel of his film Roja with Dulquer Salmaan

Mani Ratnam's team clarified that the director has no such plans and that he will not direct any film before the completion of Ponniyin Selvan.

It was reported by a section of media that ace director Mani Ratnam is all set to direct a sequel to the 1992 film Roja, which had Aravind Swami and Madhubala as the lead actors. It was reported that Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing the role of Aravind Swami. The report also suggested that the film will be completed before Ponniyin Selvan. However, according to The Hindu Tamil, Mani Ratnam’s team has denied the rumours and stated that the director has no such plans.

The team also stated that Ponniyin Selvan was Mani Ratnam’s dream project and that he will not start any film before completing it. Roja narrated the story of a newly married couple. While Aravind Swami played the role of a modern lad, Madhubala was seen as a girl from a rural village. When he gets abducted by a team of Pakistani terrorists, Madhubala fights teeth and nails to bring her husband back.

Meanwhile, Mani Ratnam’s next film Ponniyin Selvan is based on Tamil novel of the same name by Amarar Kalki. The film has an ensemble of cast list including , Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram among the others. Jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film’s shooting will be resumed as soon as the lockdown is lifted. The film will be released in two parts.

