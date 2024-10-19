Mani Ratnam has THIS to say about Sai Pallavi at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan starrer Amaran

The makers of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran organized a pre-release event on October 18 in Chennai. Apart from the leading duo of the upcoming film, renowned filmmakers Lokesh Kanagaraj and Mani Ratnam also graced Amaran's audio launch event. During public interaction, the Thug Life director talked about his desire to work with Sai Pallavi.

According to a report by Gulte.com, Mani Ratnam praised the Premam actress and called himself her 'fan.' The filmmaker said, "I am a very big fan of you; I hope I will work with you one day’. As soon as Mani Ratman said this, the whole venue was filled with loud cheers, especially from the die-hard fans of Sai Pallavi, who now eagerly await a possible collaboration between the actress and Mani Ratnam.

Reacting to the Nayakan director’s words, Sai Pallavi responded by saying, “Before entering the cinema, I didn’t know many directors, but Mani Ratnam was a name I always knew. He’s one reason I’m particular about the scripts and roles I choose.”

Meanwhile, during the same Amaran audio launch, Mani Ratnam also spoke highly of Sivakrthikeyan and compared the actor's fame with his own. As translated by Times Now, the Ponniyin Selvan director said that while some actors become big heroes after their first debut, some climb up to success step by step, and Sivakarthikeyan is an example of the latter just like him.

Coming back to the film, Amaran is a biographical action war film helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy and bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International, together with Sony Pictures Films India. It is pertinent to mention that Amaran is an adaptation of the book, India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military, exploring the life of martyred soldier Mukund Varadarajan. While Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing the role of the soldier, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan.

Apart from the lead pair, Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the movie will feature actors like Bhuvan Arora, Gaurav Venkatesh, and Rahul Bose among others in supporting roles. Amaran will hit theaters on October 31, 2024.

