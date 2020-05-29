Mani Ratnam to helm a romance drama before resuming work on Ponniyin Selvan?

Now, the latest news reports about Mani Ratnam state that the director is planning a romance drama before he resumes work on the highly anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan.

Mani Ratnam is one of the most respected directors from the south film industry. The filmmaker had announced his film Ponniyin Selvan. The news update later came in that the film will be released in the two-parts. The film is based on a book of the same title. Now, the latest news reports about Mani Ratnam state that the director is planning a romance drama before he resumes work on the highly anticipated film, Ponniyin Selvan. The production and filming work on all films has come to a complete standstill owing to the Coronavirus lockdown.

The fans are now waiting to hear the official announcement about this romantic film by Mani Ratnam. The latest news update states that Trisha Krishnan will feature in the Mani Ratnam film, Ponniyin Selvan.

