Mani Ratnam hope actors & technical crew will reduce their remuneration to slash film budgets post lockdown

The Roja director reportedly states that the actors and crew of the film need to reduce their fees which will enable the makers to slash the budgets of the films.

The well-known south director Mani Ratnam has reportedly said that the actors and technical crew of the film should help in reducing the overall budgets of the film keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic. The Roja director reportedly states that the actors and crew of the film need to reduce their fees which will enable the makers to slash the budgets of the films. On the work front, Mani Ratnam is looking forward to resuming work on his highly anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan. The film will reportedly feature Trisha Krishnan and .

The latest news update about the Mani Ratnam film suggests that the makers of Ponniyin Selvan are hoping to shoot the film in one long schedule after the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The news suggests that makers of Ponniyin Selvan are reportedly planning to release the film in two parts. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen.

The fans and followers of the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are particularly eager to see what her character is like in the Mani Ratnam film. The fans are also looking forward to seeing what the film has to offer. The news reports suggest that the film will be a period drama. Ponniyin Selvan is backed by Lyca Productions.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares an unseen priceless moment of Gautam & Sitara & it will brighten up your day)

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×