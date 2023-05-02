Mani Ratnam hosts special screening of PS2 for Kamal Haasan; Actor comments on Tamil cinema

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 has managed to impress audiences and is running successfully at the box office. Kamal Haasan, who is very close to this project, watched the film in Chennai. The actor watched the special screening of PS 2 with Mani Ratnam and music composer Devi Sri Prasad. Several pics from the screening have gone viral on social media.

Kamal Haasan heaped praises on Mani Ratnam and appreciated the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan 2. On Monday, the actor had a private screening in Chennai, in the presence of filmmaker Mani Ratnam. The makers of the film, Lyca Productions, also took to Twitter and shared a few pics from the screening, which are currently going viral.



Kamal Haasan praises PS 2

Post the screening, Kamal Haasan spoke to the media about the film. He said, "I am an artist, film producer, director and all of that. Secondly, my first proclaimed identity is that I am a cinema fan. And I am a Tamilian. So I am so proud that the technical expertise and unique talent of Tamil are now for everyone and the world to see. And altogether, I am not talking just about the stars incorporated or played for the story and I think the credit goes to Mani Ratnam."

He added, "Mani Ratnam takes a lot of valour to do a film of this size like a production. Mr Mani Ratnam, the team the cinematographer, the musician, everybody they have worked together to make Tamil cinema international. And this is people that have embraced which is a good sign that Tamil Cinema is probably moving towards the golden age and expected to go in that direction. It’s a very moving moment for two friends who started speaking about cinema and he has gone ahead and done it.”

PS2 is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's popular novel of the same and features a stellar cast Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Ponniyin Selvan 2 had a very good first weekend at the global box office as it collected just a shy of Rs 170 crores gross at the worldwide box office, in its first three days. The film managed to live up to the sequel expectations as audiences are hailing the cinematography, the storyline, the end and the performances of the star-studded cast

